Red Sea predicament possibly to spark again inflation

(MENAFN) The ongoing Red Sea crisis, marked by persistent Houthi attacks on vessels, has the potential to trigger a surge in global inflation, warns a recent report from OilPrice, citing analysts. The disruptions in global trade caused by these attacks are sending shockwaves throughout crucial supply chains, with analysts predicting lasting repercussions that could lead to a shortage of container ships. As a result, these vessels are increasingly opting for longer routes around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa.



According to the report, the strain on supply chains and potential shortages in container ships may result in higher prices for end-products, contributing to an inflationary trend. This comes at a time when central banks are signaling potential rate cuts, posing a challenge to economic stability. The Red Sea crisis, characterized by heightened freight costs and cargo delivery delays, adds a layer of complexity to global economic concerns.



OilPrice emphasizes that the impact of the disruptions caused by Houthi attacks could extend for months, exacerbating inflationary pressures. The report notes that major economies, which defied predictions of a recession in 2023, may face an economic downturn this year, further intensifying the significance of the Red Sea crisis.



The cost-of-living crisis faced by millions of households globally could prompt central banks to maintain high-interest rates for an extended period, as highlighted by OilPrice. Particularly, Europe is singled out as vulnerable to inflation, given the importance of the Suez Canal as its key maritime trade route from Asia. The strategic implications of the Red Sea crisis underscore the interconnectedness of global trade routes and the potential ripple effects on inflation and interest rates.



In the backdrop of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Yemen-based Houthi rebels have carried out numerous drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea. Their vow to continue these attacks until hostilities cease and the Israeli blockade of Gaza is lifted adds a layer of geopolitical complexity to the ongoing crisis, with far-reaching implications for the global economy.





