Race for world economic control witnesses ‘striking turn of fortunes’

(MENAFN) In a surprising twist, the United States has widened its lead over China in the race for global economic supremacy, surpassing expectations and defying projections of a potential recession.



Bloomberg reported on Friday that the American economy outperformed China's last year, confounding analysts who had anticipated a downturn in the United States following a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. In contrast, China was expected to experience a robust and rapid recovery from its Covid lockdowns.



The unexpected resilience of the United States economy, coupled with China's struggles to emerge from nearly three years of stringent "zero-Covid" pandemic restrictions, marks a significant reversal of fortunes in the global economic landscape. Eswar Prasad, a former head of the International Monetary Fund's China division, remarked, "It is a striking turn of fortunes," emphasizing that the robust performance of the United States economy, amidst various short-term and long-term challenges facing China, raises questions about the previously assumed trajectory of China's GDP eventually surpassing that of the United States.



The United States not only managed to avoid a recession but also succeeded in widening its advantage over China. In nominal terms, United States GDP recorded a notable 6.3 percent growth last year, outpacing China's 4.6 percent expansion. This unexpected outcome challenges the widely held belief that China's economic prowess would eventually overtake that of the United States.



Looking ahead, many Western analysts express concerns about China's long-term growth prospects due to factors such as high debt levels and a housing crisis that has eroded consumer confidence. Forecasts for 2024 suggest a potential slowdown in Chinese GDP growth, with estimates of 4.5 percent or lower. Some economists even speculate that such a trend could persist for an extended period, entering a phase commonly referred to as secular stagnation.



As the global economic landscape undergoes this unexpected shift, discussions intensify around the factors influencing the economic trajectories of both the United States and China.



The divergence in growth patterns raises important questions about the resilience of economies in the face of challenges and the evolving dynamics of global economic competition.





