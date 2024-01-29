UK Advertising Agencies Industry Report 2024: Online Advertising Overshadows Traditional Methods, Pressuring Agencies To Adapt

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advertising Agencies in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Over the five years through 2023-24, revenue is expected to increase at a compound annual rate of 2.1% to £32.4 billion. Advertising Agencies have benefitted from rising advertising budgets. Resilient consumer spending and strong growth in online advertising revenue have supported industry demand. Major sporting events have aided demand for TV advertising. However, the economic slump caused by the COVID-19 outbreak forced businesses to become more cautious when considering marketing budgets, weighing on demand.

Advertising agencies produce, place and provide advice about advertising material across a range of media, including TV, print, radio and the internet. They also advertise at the point of sale, on billboards and using direct mail promotional campaigns. The industry excludes public relations agencies, media sales representatives and market researchers.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

