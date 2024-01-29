UK Pump Manufacturing Industry Report: Industry Revenue Is Expected To Rise In 2024 Despite Inflationary Pressures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pump Manufacturing in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Pump Manufacturing industry is projected to expand at a compound annual rate of 1.4% to £2 billion over the five years through 2023-24, with anticipated growth of 0.8% in 2023-24. Pump makers produce a wide range of pumps for industrial and domestic applications. Manufacturers have faced a challenging operating environment that has dragged sales.

Foreign producers weld immense power over the domestic market due to improved quality standards while maintaining cost advantages over UK-based manufacturers. Interest from the oil and gas sectors dropped significantly because the pandemic caused severe disruptions. Oil prices crashed to zero, construction activity was halted and continued manufacturing was at reduced capacity, reducing interest in new pumps and causing revenue to drop sharply in 2020-21.

Companies in this industry manufacture air or vacuum pumps, liquid pumps, hand pumps and pumps designed to fit into internal combustion engines. The manufacture of pump parts is also included in the industry.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

