               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UK Pump Manufacturing Industry Report: Industry Revenue Is Expected To Rise In 2024 Despite Inflationary Pressures


1/29/2024 6:31:04 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pump Manufacturing in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Pump Manufacturing industry is projected to expand at a compound annual rate of 1.4% to £2 billion over the five years through 2023-24, with anticipated growth of 0.8% in 2023-24. Pump makers produce a wide range of pumps for industrial and domestic applications. Manufacturers have faced a challenging operating environment that has dragged sales.

Foreign producers weld immense power over the domestic market due to improved quality standards while maintaining cost advantages over UK-based manufacturers. Interest from the oil and gas sectors dropped significantly because the pandemic caused severe disruptions. Oil prices crashed to zero, construction activity was halted and continued manufacturing was at reduced capacity, reducing interest in new pumps and causing revenue to drop sharply in 2020-21.
Companies in this industry manufacture air or vacuum pumps, liquid pumps, hand pumps and pumps designed to fit into internal combustion engines. The manufacture of pump parts is also included in the industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN29012024004107003653ID1107780432

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search