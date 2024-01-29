(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employee Assistance Programme Services in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Employee Assistance Programme Services industry is a rapidly growing and changing market. Providers compete with each other on the quality and breadth of their programmes. Research has shown that investment into employee welfare notably benefits productivity levels within a company.

A report by Deloitte estimated that for every £1 invested in staff welfare, businesses gain a benefit of £5.30. Growing demand for employee assistance programme (EAP) services has caused significant revenue growth over the past five years. Industry-wide revenue grew at a compound annual rate of 10.2% over the past five years to reach £303.2 million.

This industry provides employee assistance programme (EAP) services, which includes support for family, financial, career and legal issues through an employee's benefits package. Industry operators provide a variety of services, including health coaching, nutrition and naturopathic advice.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage:



Optima Health Group Ltd

Bupa Occupational Health Ltd Peninsula Business Services Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900