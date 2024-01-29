(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employee Assistance Programme Services in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Employee Assistance Programme Services industry is a rapidly growing and changing market. Providers compete with each other on the quality and breadth of their programmes. Research has shown that investment into employee welfare notably benefits productivity levels within a company.
A report by Deloitte estimated that for every £1 invested in staff welfare, businesses gain a benefit of £5.30. Growing demand for employee assistance programme (EAP) services has caused significant revenue growth over the past five years. Industry-wide revenue grew at a compound annual rate of 10.2% over the past five years to reach £303.2 million.
This industry provides employee assistance programme (EAP) services, which includes support for family, financial, career and legal issues through an employee's benefits package. Industry operators provide a variety of services, including health coaching, nutrition and naturopathic advice.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage:
Optima Health Group Ltd Bupa Occupational Health Ltd Peninsula Business Services Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
