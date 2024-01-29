Road Freight Transportation Global Market Report 2024-2030: A $867.65 Billion Industry Opportunity Assessment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Road Freight Transportation Market by Operation (Domestic, International), Carrier Type (Full Truckload, Less Than Truckload), Goods Type, Vehicle Type, End-use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This study on the Road Freight Transportation Market offers detailed insights into the sector's rapidly evolving landscape. The market size, which stood at USD 597.65 billion in 2023, is anticipated to balloon to USD 867.65 billion by 2030, progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.46%. This substantial growth highlights the sector's increasing significance and the opportunities that lie ahead for businesses and investors in this space.
The FPNV Positioning Matrix within the study presents a nuanced appraisal of vendor performances, examining both Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing stakeholders to align their strategies with market dynamics. The vendors are meticulously classified into four quadrants-Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V)-based on their standings in the market.
An in-depth Market Share Analysis equips businesses with a thorough understanding of their competitive position. It underscores the importance of factors such as market accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation trends that paint a comprehensive picture of the market's landscape during the base year of the study.
In the Key Company Profiles section, the report illuminates the progress and strategies of leading vendors, including multinational corporations that are key players in this domain. Their latest developments and plans for the future are rich sources of information for those looking to understand the competitive landscape.
Valuable Segmentation Data
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
By Operation: Domestic and International By Carrier Type: Full Truckload, Less Than Truckload By Goods Type: Liquid and Solid By Vehicle Type: Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle By End-use: Chemical, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Mining & Quarrying, Oil & Gas, Retail
From a geographical perspective, the report sections the market into Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, delving into key countries within these regions to offer targeted insights.
The report encapsulates vital pointers on: Market Penetration Market Development Market Diversification Competitive Assessment & Intelligence Product Development & Innovation
These components play a fundamental role in helping stakeholders understand the potential of different market sectors and geographic regions.
The research answers pivotal questions regarding the size and scope of the Road Freight Transportation Market, guiding businesses with strategic insights on the technology trends, regulatory frameworks, and market shares of principal players. Moreover, it suggests strategic moves that companies can implement for successful market entry.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 180
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $628.68 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $867.65 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Mentioned
A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S Beroe Inc. Cargo Carriers (Pty) Limited CEVA Logistics by CMA CGM Group CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. CJ Logistics Corporation Delhivery Limited Deutsche Post AG DSV A/S Ecom Express Limited FedEx Corporation First European Logistics Ltd. FM Logistic Gati Limited Geodis by SNCF Logistics Ital Logistics Limited Kerry Logistics Network Limited by SF Express Kuehne + Nagel Management AG Nippon Express Co. Ltd. Overland Total Logistics Services (M) Sdn Bhd Safexpress Private Limited Schenker AG Transport Corporation of India Limited Varuna Group VRL Logistics Ltd.
