Israel-associated boycotts harms American brands in Middle East

(MENAFN) Major Western brands are facing significant challenges as boycott campaigns in the Middle East gain momentum, targeting companies perceived to support Israel in the conflict with Hamas in Gaza. According to Bloomberg's report on Friday, numerous renowned brands have witnessed a decline in customers and a dent in profits due to these boycott movements, reflecting a broader sentiment in majority-Muslim countries in the region.



The conflict escalated after Hamas's surprise attack on October 7, prompting Israel to declare war. The subsequent Israeli offensive has resulted in a reported death toll of over 30,000 Palestinians in the enclave, triggering anti-Israel boycott movements across the Middle East.



Americana Restaurants International, the operator of well-known franchises such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Krispy Kreme, and Hardee's in the Middle East, has seen a significant impact, with its shares dropping by 27 percent on the Saudi stock exchange in the past three months. Analysts anticipate a substantial plunge in the companies' first-quarter profits attributed to the boycotts.



Coca-Cola's Turkish distributor experienced a 22 percent drop in sales volumes in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the previous three months, following Turkey's parliament joining the boycott movement in November. The decision to remove Coca-Cola from parliamentary cafeterias contributed to the decline in sales.



McDonald's, a global fast-food giant, has reported a "meaningful business impact" from the boycotts, according to CEO Chris Kempczinski. While the exact scope of the losses was not disclosed, the company has faced backlash in the Middle East since mid-October when its franchisee in Israel publicly announced providing free meals to Israeli soldiers. Other Western corporations, including Starbucks, IBM, and Nestle, have also encountered boycotts amid the growing sentiment against perceived support for Israel.



As Western brands grapple with the economic fallout in the Middle East due to these boycotts, the situation raises questions about the delicate balance multinational corporations must strike in navigating geopolitical conflicts and public sentiment. The report sheds light on the evolving landscape of consumer activism and its potential impact on the global business operations of these brands.



MENAFN29012024000045015687ID1107780414