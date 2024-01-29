Biden pauses recent LNG exports

(MENAFN) In a significant policy move, United States President Joe Biden has issued a directive to temporarily halt liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from new projects in the country, emphasizing environmental considerations and the potential impact on climate change. The decision comes amid a surge in energy costs in Western Europe, particularly following the shift from Russian gas to American LNG by nations such as Germany. Despite the rising demand for energy, Biden contends that the continent does not currently require additional supplies.



The pause, ordered by the President, grants the United States Department of Energy (DOE) the opportunity to reevaluate the economic and environmental criteria used in approving new export licenses. The temporary suspension is expected to last for several months, during which a comprehensive examination will be conducted to assess the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America's energy security, and the environment.



In a statement released on Friday, Biden affirmed, "During this period, we will take a hard look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment." The President underscored the urgent need to address the climate crisis, referring to it as the "existential threat of our time."



Approximately half of American LNG exports were directed to Western Europe in the previous year, with the United States surpassing its annual delivery targets to the European Union for the last two years, according to the White House. Biden, however, reassured that the temporary pause would not impede the nation's ability to continue supplying LNG to its allies in the near term.



The decision to halt new LNG exports reflects the Biden administration's commitment to a thorough review of the energy landscape, aligning policies with climate priorities. As the global energy dynamics continue to evolve, this temporary measure underscores the administration's focus on balancing energy needs with environmental stewardship, sparking discussions on the future trajectory of United States energy exports and their role in combating climate change.







MENAFN29012024000045015687ID1107780412