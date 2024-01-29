Chinese equities witness greatest weekly inflow in years

(MENAFN) In a significant market development, Chinese equities experienced a remarkable surge as investors injected nearly USD12 billion into Chinese equity funds during the week ending last Wednesday, marking the largest weekly inflow since 2015 and the second largest on record, according to data compiled by Bank of America. This influx of funds comes as a promising sign for Chinese stocks, which have grappled with significant challenges, witnessing a staggering loss of about USD6 trillion over the past three years amid the country's economic woes, including deflation, escalating debt, and a debilitating real estate crisis exacerbated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



As per data reported by Reuters, onshore Chinese blue-chip stocks are currently hovering near their lowest levels in five years, with the Hong Kong benchmark also at its lowest point in over a year. The substantial injection of funds into Chinese equities is seen as a positive response to Beijing's recent initiatives aimed at shoring up the country's economy, including measures to provide support to the stock market. Notably, the central bank announced a reduction in reserve requirements for banks earlier in the week, a strategic move designed to enhance liquidity and facilitate increased lending to stimulate economic growth.



In addition to the reserve requirement adjustment, Beijing unveiled measures to alleviate the liquidity crunch faced by real estate developers. A substantial 2 trillion yuan (USD278 billion) was earmarked to purchase shares of these developers, underscoring the government's commitment to stabilizing the real estate sector, a crucial component of China's economic landscape. Concurrently, strategic operations were executed in the foreign exchange market with the goal of bolstering the yuan.



The injection of significant capital into Chinese equities reflects growing investor confidence, driven in part by the government's proactive steps to address economic challenges. This development also highlights the resilience of Chinese stocks in the face of a turbulent economic backdrop. As global investors demonstrate renewed interest in China's equity market, the injection of funds is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting market recovery and fostering stability in the Chinese financial landscape.





