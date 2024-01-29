Italian central bank: confiscating Russian assets jeopardizes euro

(MENAFN) In a stark cautionary message, Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta has raised concerns over the potential consequences of using the euro as leverage in sanctions and political disputes, particularly in the context of discussions surrounding the frozen assets of Russia. Panetta's remarks, made on Friday, highlight the delicate balance between economic sanctions and the stability of the euro as a global currency.



The backdrop to Panetta's warning is the freezing of approximately USD300 billion of Russian central bank assets by the European Union, United States, Japan, and Canada in 2022, as part of sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine. Notably, around USD200 billion of these frozen assets are held within the European Union, primarily in the Euroclear system based in Belgium.



While Brussels is exploring the possibility of applying a windfall tax to profits generated by Euroclear on the immobilized funds, the proposal to avoid outright seizure of the assets has faced skepticism from several European Union member states, including Italy, Germany, and France. The concern expressed by these nations revolves around the potential repercussions of utilizing the frozen Russian assets, as it could lead investors from other countries to question the safety of their holdings within the European Union, ultimately undermining the euro's strength in the global market.



Panetta emphasized the importance of prudently wielding the power associated with the euro, especially considering its role as a global reserve currency. He cautioned against weaponizing the currency, asserting that such actions inevitably diminish its attractiveness and create openings for alternative currencies to emerge.



Speaking at an event in Riga commemorating the 10th anniversary of Latvia adopting the euro, Panetta drew attention to the recent surge in the use of the yuan in Sino-Russian trade. He underscored the instructive nature of this trend, pointing out that Western sanctions had played a pivotal role in pushing Russia towards the yuan. As the restrictions made it challenging for Russia to use United States dollars and euros in cross-border trade, Panetta's remarks serve as a timely reminder of the potential consequences of geopolitical decisions on the stability and global standing of major currencies. The international community watches closely as discussions unfold on how to navigate the complex intersection of sanctions, global finance, and the euro's role in international trade.



MENAFN29012024000045015687ID1107780409