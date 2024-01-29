NOVASPARKS EXPANDS ITS COVERAGE OF THE WIRELESS MARKET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Leading FPGA-Powered Market Data Company Adds the Support of the Quincy QED Wireless Feed to NovaTickTM

NEW YORK and LONDON and PARIS, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quincy Data, powered by McKay Brothers, and NovaSparks, the leading field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data company, worked together to add the support of the Quincy Extreme Data (QED) Feed to NovaTickTM. NovaTickTM

is NovaSparks' ultra-low latency ticker-plant based on a powerful FPGA matrix architecture. It handles the high-performance requirements of electronic trading platforms with the speed and determinism that only FPGAs can bring. NovaTickTM

converts the QED feed into NovaSparks' normalized wire format in 400ns and can also provide the QED wireless market data through its software C++ Application Programming Interface (API), NSMDA, or its hardware API, NovaLinkTM. Arbitration between the QED wireless feed and the QED fiber feed can also be added in front of the feed handler in NovaTickTM

to provide a reliable normalized stream of market data.

"The vast majority of our customers are trading across geographies and asset classes. Often, they rely on wireless services to transport market data at the fastest speed. This collaboration will not only simplify their trading architecture, but it will also give them an opportunity to further reduce the overall latency of market data sent abroad via wireless services. The addition of the QED feed brings our global feed total to 75, confirming our leading position among all the FPGA-centric market data solutions providers. This puts us in a unique position to offer unparalleled service," said Luc Burgun, NovaSparks' chief executive officer and president.

"Today, FPGA technology is an essential component of any high-speed trading infrastructure. FPGAs are able to handle very large market data bursts while maintaining a deterministic latency profile. The Quincy Extreme Data service distributes a normalized feed of select market data sourced from financial exchanges globally to many points of presence (PoPs) in the U.S., Europe, India, and Asia. We welcome NovaSparks into our ecosystem. This new solution will give all NovaSparks customers a very efficient way to use market data from our wireless service directly into their trading platforms," says Stéphane Tyc, Quincy Data co-founder.

NovaTick's pure FPGA processing architecture is incredibly fast and deterministic, yielding one to two orders of magnitude faster than traditional software solutions. NovaSparks' pure-FPGA feed handlers have a normalized output format across markets, enabling NovaSparks customers to integrate new feeds with minimum effort.



"Support of the QED feed by NovaTickTM

allows us to benefit from the tight integration we already have between NovaTickTM

and our trading platform," says Alain Katchouni, Managing Director, Head of ETF and Electronic Trading at National Bank Financial Inc.,

one of Canada's six systemically important banks. "This new addition simplifies and accelerates our trading environment when we use Quincy Extreme Data service," added Katchouni.

About Quincy Data

Quincy Data distributes more wireless financial market data globally than any other provider. The Quincy Raw Data (QRD) and Quincy Protected Data (QPD) services in New Jersey offer US equity markets content in native exchange formats to the key trading hubs. QRD is the lowest latency market data service for most important US equity exchanges. The Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service offers normalized data at the lowest latency from major exchanges located in the US, Europe and Asia. Learn more at .

About NovaSparks

NovaSparks is the leader in FPGA-based high performance and ultra-low latency trading solutions for financial markets. NovaTickTM, its flagship Ticker Plant product, supports 75 feeds across the major Equities, Futures and Options trading venues in North America, Europe and Asia. It is packaged in scalable 'easy-to-deploy' appliances or in 'tightly coupled' PCIe cards. NovaSparks FPGA-based feed handlers deliver normalized market data, including order book building and multi-feed consolidation with sub microsecond processing latency, even during market peaks period. The NovaSparks open FPGA trading development platform can extend this level of performance to the entire trading cycle. NovaTickTM also includes advanced built-in functions to support and optimize the use of wireless infrastructures.

The company is headquartered in Paris (France), New York City (USA) and has offices in London (UK), Nantes (France), Athens (Greece) and Bangkok (Thailand).

Follow us on X: @NovaSparksFPGA .

