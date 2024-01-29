KBR Awarded Top Contractor Title At Two NASA Centers For The Second Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR's (NYSE: KBR ) legacy of excellence with NASA continues with recent prestigious awards including 2023 Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year wins at both NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC) and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), marking a two-year winning streak for GSFC.

Every year, NASA's Office of Small Business Programs celebrates outstanding mission contributions through its Small Business Industry Awards. These awards honor companies that effectively leverage small businesses and their unique capabilities to support NASA's goals. KBR's dual wins highlight its outstanding overall contract performance, impactful NASA outreach, smart small business utilization, and strong ethical practices. Nominated by satisfied customers, this achievement reflects KBR's ongoing strategic efforts to empower its small business teammates.

Serving GSFC for more than six decades, KBR is one of the center's largest contractors with three prime contracts, including the Ground Systems and Missions Operations (GSMO) III, as well as multiple subcontracts and joint ventures. Some pertinent on-site projects KBR supports include the recent ILLUMA-T launch and the upcoming PACE mission, which focus on space communications and Earth atmospheric research, respectively.

Similarly, KBR's legacy at JSC dates back to 1962 and currently includes three major prime contracts, including the Human Health and Performance Contract (HHPC), Mission Systems Operations Contact (MSOC), Integrated Mission Operations Contract (IMOC) III, as well as several significant subcontractor roles. At JSC, KBR experts are embedded throughout the Artemis mission , including helping to develop NASA's next-generation spacesuit , and can be found around-the-clock managing mission control posts.

"Growth isn't a solo journey. At KBR, we know collaboration fuels innovation, and that includes fostering robust relationships with small businesses," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S. "This award underscores our commitment to nurturing this ecosystem, where our combined expertise propels NASA's missions forward together, leaving a lasting mark on the world stage."

KBR's top-tier performance in support of NASA and small businesses continues years of recognition, including similar industry awards from the past five years:



2023 Small Business Administration Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence in Research and Development

2022 NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award

2022 NASA Ames Research Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award

2021 Champion of Veteran Enterprise-National Veteran Small Business Coalition Award

2020 NASA Agency Level Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award

2020 NASA Johnson Space Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award

2020 NASA Johnson Space Center Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award

2019 NASA Agency Level Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award

2019 NASA Johnson Space Center Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award 2019 NASA Ames Research Center Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award

KBR has provided mission-critical space support services to civil, military and commercial customers for more than 60 years. It currently operates at nine NASA locations and is one of the world's largest human spaceflight support organizations.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

