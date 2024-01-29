Life Time Announces First Quarter Opening Of Denver West Athletic Country Club Waitlist And Preview Center Now Open

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nearly 111,000-square-foot-club in the foothills of Wheat Ridge marks seventh Colorado destination and first with dedicated Life Time Work Lounge

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE:

LTH ), announced it's preparing for a first quarter opening of Life Time Denver West , located in Wheat Ridge. The new athletic country club expands the company's presence in Colorado to seven locations. A waitlist

has been established for memberships and personal outreach.



The three-story Life Time Denver West will feature luxurious spaces to help people live their healthiest and happiest lives – whether 90 days old or 90 years old. Some of the amenity highlights include an expansive workout floor, a spacious Kids Academy for learning and playing, seven pickleball courts (three indoor and four outdoor), indoor and outdoor pools with a water slide, a fast-casual LifeCafe restaurant, full-service LifeSpa and luxurious locker rooms with rejuvenation suites.

Life Time's Dynamic Personal Trainers will provide one-on-one workout guidance and programs, along with hands-on Dynamic Stretch sessions. The club will also feature ARORA programming specifically for active agers.

"You can grow up at Life Time Denver West," says club General Manager Jill Shusterman. "From 3-months-old to adulthood, there's something here for everyone. It's also fantastic to be conveniently located just 20 minutes away from downtown Denver."

A variety of group fitness classes are offered in the club's four exquisite studios. There's one each for indoor cycle classes and Pilates classes, and two for all other Life Time exclusive class formats.

Members can also take their training to the expansive workout floor for all fitness preferences. Features include cardiovascular and resistance-training machines, free weights, and the LT Recovery Zone with compression therapy, metabolic testing, recovery treatments, nutrition counseling and chiropractic services. Life Time's own GTX, Alpha, and Ultra Fit signature group training classes are included in membership.

For those looking to save time and work where they workout, the club will also be home to a spacious Life Time Work Lounge as a fee-based amenity. The space features sit-to-stand desks, open table and intimate library-like seating areas, a conference room, printing capabilities and more.

For more information on features and amenities and to sign up for the waitlist, visit Life Time Denver West , or call 303-357-7900. A preview center is also open at 3550 Clear Creek Drive Suite 300 for prospective members to learn more and be among the first to join the highly anticipated club. The preview center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can learn even more about Life Time Denver West and see renderings of the future space in this Experience Life article . A video fly-through is also available for viewing here .

Life Time is continuing to grow its athletic country club locations nationwide through 2024. Click here

for a complete list of Life Time locations coming soon.

In Colorado, Life Time is also planning to open a new athletic country club in Boulder later this year.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

