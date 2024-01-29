Health & Hygiene Packaging Market Worth $148.0 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America has the largest market share in the Health & Hygiene packaging market, in terms of value. Europe has the third largest market share in the Health & Hygiene packaging market, in terms of value. With prominent consumers like US, Canada, Mexico leading the trend, the region thrives on increased construction activities and is a hub of major packaging manufacturers. Efficient manufacturing facilities and well-established distribution channels enhance supply to renowned packaging manufacturers. Owing to the increasing income of people in this region, the demand for high-end packaging products for healthcare, food, and beverage, and has been proliferating. Apart from the food & beverage industry, the North America region also exhibits significant opportunities in the packaging & labelling industry, which is expected to drive the flexible packaging market.

Berry Global (US), Amcor Plc (Switzerland), WestRock (US) and Kimberly Clark (US) are some of the established players in the health and hygiene packaging market. These players have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion to strengthen their market position.

Browse Adjacent Market: Chemicals Market

Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Flexible Plastic Pouches Market

- Global Forecast to 2026

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market

- Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarketsTM



MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit

TM

or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn

and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights:

Visit Our Website:

Content Source: PressReleases/health-hygiene-packaging

Logo -

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets