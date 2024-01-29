Treasurer Pappas Mails First Installment Property Tax Bills To Owners Of 1.8 Million Cook County Parcels

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas has mailed nearly 1.8 million Tax Year 2023 First Installment property tax bills. Payments are due March 1, 2024.

The First Installment is 55% of the previous year's total tax. Exemptions that can reduce a property owner's taxes are applied to the Second Installment bill.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas has mailed nearly 1.8 million Tax Year 2023 First Installment property tax bills.

Since Pappas posted the bills on cookcountytreasurer in mid-December, more than 11,000 property owners have visited the website to pay their property taxes.

"More people use our website each year to pay their property tax bills online," Pappas said. "People like the convenience of paying online and not having to come downtown to pay in person or writing a check and paying for postage."

To make a payment online, visit cookcountytreasurer and follow these steps:



Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free" Enter your address or 14-digit Property Index Number (PIN)

A picture of your property should appear so you'll know you're paying the correct bill. There is no fee to pay online from your bank account. The Treasurer's Office accepts partial payments but First Installment taxes must be paid by March 1 to avoid a late charge of 0.75 percent per month, as mandated by Illinois law.

You can also use cookcountytreasurer to:



Search $93 million in available refunds.

Check if you are missing out on $57 million in property tax exemptions, which lower your tax bill. Read the Pappas Studies, a series of research projects that includes a 20-year history of Cook County property taxes.

