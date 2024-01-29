Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Texas' 2024-2025 Blue Impact(SM) Grant Application Now Open For Non-Profits Statewide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Organizations focused on improving social determinants of health must complete first step by Feb. 9

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas 2024-2025 Blue ImpactSM

grant application is open for Texas non-profits focused on improving social determinants of health (SDOH). These grants and other BCBSTX community investments directly target the social and economic factors that play a role in health and wellness.

Details about Blue ImpactSM

grants and the link to apply are available at .

"For decades, we have worked in close collaboration with local community organizations and partners, leveraging their knowledge, experience and talents on a local level to help support healthier communities," said Sheena Payne, director of BCBSTX community investments. "We continue to build on that model and refine how we can make a difference. It's estimated that more than 50% of poor health outcomes are driven by social determinants of health, and we continue to align our investments in areas where data shows we can make an impact."

In 2023, Blue ImpactSM

grants replaced BCBSTX's Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® grants to better reflect BCBSTX's advanced focus on supporting optimal health outcomes for more Texans. Grants are just one of the ways BCBSTX supports local communities ─

the company's community investments also include microgrants and sponsorships, as well as in-kind donations, employee volunteerism and disaster relief.

BCBSTX's community investments continue to align under five areas of focus to support the company's mission to expand access to care.

Focus areas include:



Economic Opportunity and Stability: Addressing issues such as poverty, removing barriers to employment, providing good jobs and upskilling.

Nutrition: Supporting efforts to decrease hunger and increase access to nutritional food.

Neighborhood and Built Environment: Focusing on affordable, healthy housing, as well as access to transportation and physical activity.

Locally Defined Health Solutions: Addressing hyperlocal health and human service needs.

Optimal Health Outcomes: Helping close gaps in care, specifically around six priority areas: immunizations; diabetes care; cardiovascular care; behavioral health; early detection cancer screening; and maternal & infant health.

"With targeted grants, we're supporting innovative approaches in Texas to address the maternal and infant health crisis, as well as helping add community health workers in rural and isolated areas to bridge gaps where there are provider shortages," Payne said.

To learn about more ways BCBSTX makes a difference in the communities it serves, read the annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report published each year in early spring.

"As the state's largest provider of health benefits, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is deeply dedicated to contributing to the well-being of the communities where we live, work and play," said Jim Springfield, BCBSTX president.

To apply for a 2024-25 Blue Impact grant, Submit a 'Letter of Intent'

before 5 p.m. Feb. 9. After review, organizations selected to apply will be notified about next steps.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas - the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas - is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 140,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 520 hospitals to serve more than 7 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

