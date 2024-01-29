(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Conditioner Growth Opportunities in Southeast Asia" report has been added to
The residential air conditioner market in Southeast Asia (comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) is currently in the growth stage and will expand at a strong CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2028. Increased urbanization and rising awareness about energy-efficient air conditioners is increasing the demand.
Poor outdoor air quality, and hot, humid climatic conditions further support this demand growth. While new air conditioners contribute a large percentage of the demand, replacement air conditioners are also seeing fast growth owing to concerns over energy efficiency. The market leaders are Japanese manufacturers who are well challenged by Korean, US, and Chinese competitors.
This report analyzes market trends for the 2021 to 2028 period. The base year is 2023. Indonesia and Vietnam are expected to be the fastest-growing markets while Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia have high market potential.
The focus in the next five years will be the development of innovative models that use green and efficient technologies. Market trends will also evolve, ensuring an intensified focus on sustainability in the air conditioning ecosystem.
Key Growth Opportunities
Energy Efficiency Sustainable Cooling Air Purification Strategic Partnerships
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Product Segmentation Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Assumptions Revenue Forecast Revenue by Product Type Revenue and CAGR by Country
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Country Outlook
Market Snapshot - Indonesia Market Snapshot - Malaysia Market Snapshot - Singapore Market Snapshot - Thailand Market Snapshot - The Philippines Market Snapshot - Vietnam
