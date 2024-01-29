Hotels & Motels In The US Industry Report: Extended-Stay And Boutique Hotels Will Support Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hotels & Motels in the US - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The need for hotels and motels relies heavily on domestic and international tourism levels, making them dependent on the overall economic environment. Travel trends were impacted by the 2020 pandemic, as travel restrictions mostly paused tourism in the United States, causing hotels and motels to be one of the hardest hit industries by the pandemic. Lifting travel regulations resulted in skyrocketing hotel revenue. However, rising inflation has pushed some consumers to reduce spending on leisure activities, causing revenue to slow down. Hotel revenue is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 0.3% to $239.2 billion over the past five years, including 16.4% growth in 2023.
Operators in this industry provide short-term lodging in hotels, motor hotels (motels) and resort hotels. Operators may also offer food and beverage services, recreational services, conference room and convention services, laundry services, parking and other services. This industry excludes hotels that have casino facilities attached.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage includes
Marriott International Inc. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Best Western International, Inc. Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc Choice Hotels International, Inc. Accor
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
