U.S. Coated & Laminated Paper Manufacturing Industry Report: Improving Consumer Spending Will Support Manufacturers Temporarily

Coated and laminated paper manufacturers are essential to the economy, as packaging, adhesives and other goods are necessary to transport and sell other goods. But manufacturers have been at odds with technological development, as the use of paper products has been replaced by digital alternatives in many instances, causing the industry to contract. COVID-19 brought on difficult times for coated and laminated paper manufacturers as overall economic activity dwindled, meaning fewer items needed to be packaged.

A rise in e-commerce helped sustain the industry during the economic downturn. International trade has also squeezed domestic manufacturers, as less expensive production costs abroad have led to a rise in import penetration, while a strong US dollar makes exports less appealing. Overall, revenue has fallen at a CAGR of 2.5% to $24.8 billion over the past five years, including a drop of 0.8% in 2023 alone.

Companies in this industry primarily manufacture products that include coated or laminated paper and packaging, multiwall bags and laminated aluminum foil for flexible packaging. Industry operators also purchase raw materials, such as paper and paperboard, then process them with plastic, clay, latex and metal to create industry products. This industry does not include companies that manufacture paper from pulp; these companies are part of the Paper Mills industry.

Company coverage includes:



Domtar Corp

Avery Dennison Corporation

Verso Corporation

Uline, Inc.

Mondi PLC

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Stm Industries, Inc.

Rocket Industrial Inc.

Paper Mart

Vibac S.P.A.

Nassco Inc.

ProAmpac Holdings Inc.

US Packaging & Wrapping LLC Conros Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

