U.S. Coated & Laminated Paper Manufacturing Industry Report: Improving Consumer Spending Will Support Manufacturers Temporarily

Coated and laminated paper manufacturers are essential to the economy, as packaging, adhesives and other goods are necessary to transport and sell other goods. But manufacturers have been at odds with technological development, as the use of paper products has been replaced by digital alternatives in many instances, causing the industry to contract. COVID-19 brought on difficult times for coated and laminated paper manufacturers as overall economic activity dwindled, meaning fewer items needed to be packaged.
A rise in e-commerce helped sustain the industry during the economic downturn. International trade has also squeezed domestic manufacturers, as less expensive production costs abroad have led to a rise in import penetration, while a strong US dollar makes exports less appealing. Overall, revenue has fallen at a CAGR of 2.5% to $24.8 billion over the past five years, including a drop of 0.8% in 2023 alone.
Companies in this industry primarily manufacture products that include coated or laminated paper and packaging, multiwall bags and laminated aluminum foil for flexible packaging. Industry operators also purchase raw materials, such as paper and paperboard, then process them with plastic, clay, latex and metal to create industry products. This industry does not include companies that manufacture paper from pulp; these companies are part of the Paper Mills industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company coverage includes:
Domtar Corp Avery Dennison Corporation Verso Corporation Uline, Inc. Mondi PLC Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Stm Industries, Inc. Rocket Industrial Inc. Paper Mart Vibac S.P.A. Nassco Inc. ProAmpac Holdings Inc. US Packaging & Wrapping LLC Conros Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Demand Determinants Major Markets International Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Basis of Competition Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity Technology & Systems Revenue Volatility Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
