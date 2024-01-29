Telecommunications Resellers Market In The UK: Industry Report Reflects Decline Amidst High Competition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecommunications Resellers in the UK - Industry Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Telecommunications resellers benefit from wired and wireless services at a fairly low cost as they don't own any infrastructure put pay fees to carriers for indirect access to their networks. Resellers tend to target their products to specific, bespoke niche markets to mitigate the adverse effects of high competition. Over the five years through 2023-24, industry revenue is anticipated to dip at a compound annual rate of 3.4% to £4.2 billion. This is primarily due to increased competition and adverse economic climate constraining the average revenue per user (ARPU).

Telecommunications resellers provide fixed, mobile and data telecommunication services over networks owned by a third party. They purchase network capacity from network providers and sell it on through their own channels. The industry does not include wired telecommunication providers, wireless telecommunication providers or internet service providers.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Company coverage includes:



Virgin Mobile Telecoms

Tesco Mobile

Gamma Communications Giffgaff

