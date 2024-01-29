City Of Urbana, IL, Expands Opengov Partnership To Upgrade Asset Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new system will allow efficient tracking of crew hours and associated costs, along with streamlined reporting and asset tracking.

ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Driven to streamline reporting capabilities and find a system with a GIS integration, the City of Urbana, IL, was on a search for an advanced asset management solution. The research led the City to expand its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in cloud software purpose built for local government.Located a few hours from Chicago, leadership in the City of Urbana was focused on transforming its asset management processes. A key priority was finding a system that offered seamless GIS integration along with the ability to track assets and work orders within a single, unified platform. OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal solution, standing out with its easy-to-use mobile application for field staff and its capabilities for preventative maintenance tracking.Embracing OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Urbana is poised to enhance its public works operations. The new system will allow efficient tracking of crew hours and associated costs, along with streamlined reporting and asset tracking. This modern approach is expected to improve operational efficiency and provide the City with the data needed to make informed decisions for future planning.The City of Urbana joins a growing number of public sector organizations that are leveraging OpenGov's cloud-based software, designed specifically to meet the unique needs of government entities, to revolutionize work processes.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

email us here