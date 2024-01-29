(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Australian cosmetic brand ISSADA is no stranger to the limelight and its latest collaboration, "Audrey" premiers in Texas in March.

- Michael WrennGOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Issada Cosmeceuticals Transforms Jackie Van Beek in New Feature Film "Audrey "Gold Coast-based ISSADA Cosmeceuticals is no stranger to the glitz and glamour of working with film and media, with a lineup of stars using their products including Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gisele Bundchen, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Watts, Kate Moss, Tania Zaetta, Miranda Kerr and many more.But while ISSADA is more familiar with working behind the scenes during production, their latest collaboration with producers Invisible Republic and Orange Entertainment brings them centre stage in the plot line of the new Comedy film“Audrey” starring Jackie van Beek.The plot follows Ronny Lipstick, self-appointed mother of the year, who cashes in on an untimely accident and gets a second chance at life by taking on her daughter's identity (with the help of ISSADA Mineral Makeup) to reinvent herself.ISSADA's CEO Deb Farnworth-Wood said“We were thrilled to be offered the opportunity to be involved. We supply many makeup artists throughout Australia, and internationally but being so close to Movie World, our products are used on many well-known shows. This, however, will be the first time our products will feature in front of the cameras rather than backstage!”Producer Michael Wrenn of Invisible Republic adds“Great to be able to partner with ISSADA and no request or contribution was too much enabling us to feature ISSADA throughout the world of AUDREY. When you make a film you usually age at least a year but thanks to ISSADA I came out looking younger!”.The International Premier of Audrey will occur at SXSW in Austin, Texas in March. SXSW is renowned for its mix of films with a focus on US indie comedy, music, inclusivity cutting-edge tech, and future trends.Gold Coast Australia 11th Jan 2024BACKGROUNDISSADA Cosmeceuticals is a manufacturer of Mineral Makeup and Active Skincare. The range was brought together by industry powerhouse Deb Farnworth-Wood after she grew an international franchise of 60 clinics, treating over a million clients.CONTACT...Deb Farnworth-Wood+61 0473 982 801PHOTOS AND IMAGERY

