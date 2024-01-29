Liquid Friday And Jarvis Pension Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionise Retirement Planning For UK Contractors

(MENAFN- Pressat) Liquid Friday, a prominent name in the UK contracting sector, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Jarvis Pension, a leading provider of innovative pension solutions. Together, they are set to introduce a groundbreaking "Lifetime Pension" solution aimed at addressing the longstanding challenge of managing multiple pension pots faced by UK contractors.

The collaboration leverages Jarvis Pension's cutting-edge pension aggregation technology and robust retirement planning tools, complemented by Liquid Friday's extensive experience and market-leading position in the contracting sector. This unique solution will initially be offered exclusively to Liquid Friday contractors, providing them with a seamless and efficient way to consolidate and manage their pension portfolios.

1. Pension Aggregation Technology: Jarvis Pension's state-of-the-art technology allows Liquid Friday contractors to consolidate their pension pots into a single, easy-to-manage account. Tackling a serious frustration held by many temporary workers across the country.

2. Clear Retirement Planning Tools: The solution includes user-friendly retirement planning tools, empowering contractors to make informed decisions about their financial future.

3. Exclusive Access for Liquid Friday Contractors: This innovative solution is initially available exclusively to Liquid Friday contractors, showcasing the company's commitment to providing unparalleled benefits to its valued workforce.

Leading for Liquid Friday, Joe Taffurelli COO says "We are thrilled to join forces with Jarvis to introduce the Lifetime Pension solution. This collaboration underscores our dedication to addressing the unique needs of UK contractors and simplifying their journey. The development experience has been challenging but made easier with both businesses sharing common values and the principle of developing and offering truly innovative, market leading, solutions making life easier for UK contractors. This partnership ushers in a new era for Liquid Friday with its clear vision of Building a better workforce world. Tackling one problem at a time with strong strategic partnerships.”

Royden Greaves leading for Jarvis says "Jarvis Pension is excited about the opportunity to partner with Liquid Friday in revolutionising retirement planning for UK contractors. Our cutting-edge technology combined with Liquid Friday's industry expertise will deliver a seamless solution for contractors seeking a simplified and effective approach to managing their pensions.”

About Liquid Friday:

Established in 2006 and based in Portsmouth, Liquid Friday is a leading provider of payroll and contractor support services in the UK. The business supports 5000+ contractors and over 400 recruitment agencies nationwide, with FCSA- accredited PAYE umbrella and CIS payroll, recruitment industry invoice finance (REC business partner) and specialist software.

With a vision of“Building a Better Workforce World”, the Liquid Friday Group works continuously to evolve its service portfolio to empower UK recruitment agencies, while providing a market-leading contractor experience.

About Jarvis Pension:

A leading pension fintech in the UK focused on removing the guesswork from retirement planning. Recognised at the UK Contractor Awards for its innovative way of planning for retirement, Jarvis helps people know exactly when they can retire. It does this by combining extensive data with advanced analytics, guiding its users to save towards their ideal future lifestyle.