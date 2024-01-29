President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Led By Turkish Chairman Of National Defence Committee

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Hulusi Akar, the Deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Chairman of the Committee on National Defence of the Parliament, and former Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Türkiye.

