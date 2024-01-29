               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Led By Turkish Chairman Of National Defence Committee


1/29/2024 6:09:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Hulusi Akar, the Deputy of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Chairman of the Committee on National Defence of the Parliament, and former Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Türkiye.

MENAFN29012024000195011045ID1107780304

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search