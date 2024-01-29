President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Led By Turkish Chairman Of National Defence Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led
by Hulusi Akar, the Deputy of the Grand National Assembly of
Türkiye, Chairman of the Committee on National Defence of the
Parliament, and former Minister of National Defence of the Republic
of Türkiye.
MENAFN29012024000195011045ID1107780304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.