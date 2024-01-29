Invaders Shell Civilian Car In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shelled a civilian car in the village of Hremiach, Chernihiv region, on January 29.
Viacheslav Chaus, head of the region's military administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Today, the Russians fired at a civilian car in Hremiach. Fortunately, no one was injured," Chaus said.
On January 28, Russian troops shelled two border communities in Ukraine's northeastern Chernihiv region.
