Wesco Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

Wesco

will

also

be

participating

in

the

Raymond James

Institutional

Investors Conference on March 5,

Loop

Capital Investor

Conference on March 12,

and

J.P.

Morgan Industrials Conference on March 13.

Fourth

Quarter

and Full Year 2023

Earnings

Call

Dial-In Access

Live

Access

North

American:

1-877-443-5356

International:

1-412-902-6614

Access code:

Wesco

Replay Access

A recording will be available beginning 02/13/2024 at noon ET until 02/20/2024 at noon ET.

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Access

Code:

5584851

About

Wesco

International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,

Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions.

Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities,

Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities.

Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.