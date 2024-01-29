Wesco Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International
(NYSE:
WCC )
will
hold
its
fourth quarter and
full
year
2023
earnings conference
call
on
Tuesday,
February 13
at
10:00
a.m.
ET.
Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast of the earnings presentation can be accessed at , where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available.
Wesco
will
also
be
participating
in
the
Raymond James
Institutional
Investors Conference on March 5,
Loop
Capital Investor
Conference on March 12,
and
J.P.
Morgan Industrials Conference on March 13.
Fourth
Quarter
and Full Year 2023
Earnings
Call
Dial-In Access
Live
Access
North
American:
1-877-443-5356
International:
1-412-902-6614
Access code:
Wesco
Replay Access
A recording will be available beginning 02/13/2024 at noon ET until 02/20/2024 at noon ET.
U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Access
Code:
5584851
About
Wesco
International
Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,
Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions.
Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities,
Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities.
Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.
Will
Ruthrauff
Director,
Investor
Relations
484-885-5648
|
Jennifer
Sniderman
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
717-579-6603
