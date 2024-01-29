Under Secretary Zeya’S Travel To Nigeria And Côte D’Ivoire

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria, and Abidjan,

Côte d'Ivoire

from January 27 to February 3, 2024.

In Abuja, Under Secretary Zeya will deepen cooperation on democracy, civilian security, and humanitarian efforts with senior government officials.

Additionally, she will meet with religious leaders, civil society representatives, and labor leaders on freedom of expression and religion, and the protection of worker and human rights.

In Lagos, the Under Secretary will engage civil society and private sector entities on a range of issues related to human rights, civilian security, and anti-corruption efforts.

In Abidjan, Under Secretary Zeya will give closing remarks at the Africa Cup of Nations Youth Forum on Sport Trafficking and Exploitation in Africa, raising awareness about the dangers of irregular migration and combatting trafficking in persons.

In meetings with government ministers, religious leaders, civil society representatives, and multilateral organizations, the Under Secretary will advance partnerships and cooperation on democracy, governance, human rights, and regional security, in particular through the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.

