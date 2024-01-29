Arab, UN Experts Examine Hazards Such As Drugs, Crime In Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Arab and UN officials and experts gathered on Monday to examine a joint program that addresses a host of issues including Arab countries' efforts against corruption and organized crime and narcotics.

Their meeting, held at the Arab League headquarters, kicked started at the level of the follow-up committee on implementing the "Regional Framework for the Arab States 2023-2028," a joint scheme designed to tackle issues in diverse realms.

Dr. Maha Bakhit, the director of legal affairs department at the Arab League, said in a press release that the meeting was held as part of regular assessment of the activities and projects, executed within the common program.

Dr. Bakhit indicated that the agenda included examination of "subsequent changes," covering ministries and departments tasked with youth, educational, cultural, human rights and corruption's issues.

Additionally, the topics on the table include works of the departments of justice, interior and health "that are of paramount significance at present particularly with respect of combating terrorism, organized crime, fighting corruption, financial crimes, narcotics and boosting justice," she said.

The meeting brought together Arab League legal officials and counterparts from the UNODC, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. UNODC's mission aims to contribute to peace and security, human rights, and development by making the region safer from drugs, crime, corruption, and terrorism, including by reducing violence and inequalities within society.

The conferees included officials from several Arab states including Kuwait. (end)

