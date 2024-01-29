(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Autonomous Off-highway and Agricultural Robotics Equipment Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The automation of off-highway equipment has experienced rapid development in the past 3 years. Globally, the total amount of autonomous off-highway equipment in operation more than doubled to reach approximately 1,700 units in 2022, from approximately 800 in 2021.
North America is one of the major off-highway automation hubs, with several pilots in place and a degree of commercial adoption that has attracted autonomous solution providers, startups, and suppliers to cater to customer bases in mining, urban construction, and high-value crop plantations.
As the demand for process automation increases in construction and agriculture, the analyst expects increasing adoption of autonomous equipment starting with smaller machinery segments in the short term, and later leaning into larger machinery. With a total off-highway equipment volume (in operation) of approximately 7.9 million units, the United States holds strong potential to become a global leader in terms of the autonomous equipment market.
While the US stakeholders across all off-highway application areas (including construction, mining, and agriculture) are expected to ramp up the adoption of autonomous solutions, Canada is expected to become a key target market for autonomous mining solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
Scope of Analysis Market Segmentation Operating Capacity of Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Levels of Automation Key Findings Growth Drivers and Restraints Global Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc Evolution of Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc Autonomous Off-highway Equipment Parc Forecast Autonomous Off-highway: Key Trends Competitive Environment
Key Autonomous Initiatives and Regulatory Landscape
US Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Framework International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Framework US Autonomous Technology Administrative Efforts USDA Programs Accelerating Automation and Mechanization of Specialty Crops Production USDA Automation and Mechanization Program Funding Regulatory Assessment: Drones Current State of Drone Operation for Commercial Purposes
Autonomous Off-highway: Key Trends and Market Developments
Key Trends Driving the Autonomous Off-highway Market Autonomous Off-highway Ecosystem Autonomous Mining: Market Overview Autonomous Mining: Business Model Case Study Market Overview: Off-highway Retrofit Solutions Off-highway Retrofit Solutions: EIO
Agricultural Robotics: Market Overview and Trends
Agricultural Robotics: Market Overview Technology Landscape for Agricultural Robots Agricultural Robotics Trends Overview and Impact Agricultural Robots: Key Applications Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Pricing and Business Model
Autonomous Off-highway Equipment: Pricing Overview Autonomous Retrofit: Implementation and Business Model Analysis Collaborative Robots: Case Study - Burro AI Crop Protection: Autonomous Sprayer Case Study
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Autonomous Off-highway Equipment and Agricultural Robotics
Growth Metrics Autonomous Off-highway EIO Forecast Autonomous Off-highway Retrofit EIO Forecast Agricultural Robots Revenue Forecast by Type
Off-highway: Use Case Analysis and End Customer Perspectives
Market Opportunities by Industry Agricultural Robots: Use Case Strength Hassle Map: Off-highway
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Demand Uptake by Application Area Growth Opportunity 2: OEM Vertical Expansion Through Mergers and Acquisitions Growth Opportunity 3: Electrification Opportunities by Equipment Type
