GATC Health Corp. Introduces An Innovative AI-Powered Multiomics Advanced Technologytm Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integrating artificial intelligence and multiomics for the future of medicine

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GATC Health Corp. is reshaping the landscape of healthcare and technology with its proprietary AI-powered Multiomics Advanced TechnologyTM or MAT platform. As a leader in the intersection of biotechnology and artificial intelligence, GATC Health Corp. is pioneering a new era in drug discovery and disease prediction by delivering groundbreaking solutions that promise a more efficient, accurate, and personalized approach to medicine.Led by its CEO, John Stroh, the team at GATC Health Corp. envisions a future where every individual's health is not just treated but optimized. "GATC Health Corp. is not just developing drugs. The company is advancing a healthcare revolution that integrates artificial intelligence to understand and interact with human biology like never before," Jeff Moses added.The technology that GATC Health Corp. has developed is setting new benchmarks in precision medicine, which will transform patient care from reactive to proactive. Particularly, their MAT platform combines neural networks and machine learning to make drug development faster, safer, and more accurate. Built on advanced artificial intelligence technologies, the MAT platform accurately simulates systems biology to expedite drug development and optimize treatments. It can analyze 400 trillion data points or 2,500 whole exomes in less than eight minutes.GATC Health Corp. is setting a new standard in pre-clinical R&D optimization. Since their MAT platform is able to outperform the industry standard by 11 times, they are able to have an increased pipeline of profitable opportunities. Through their technology, drug discovery journeys can be streamlined, which can turn years into months. Consequently, they also de-risk the drug development process for pharmaceutical companies by offering support from pre-clinical stages to trials, and helping to repurpose or extend intellectual property. Most importantly, the MAT platform is able to identify the most promising treatment targets by simulating and validating causal biomarkers and pathways, which results in enhanced drug safety and efficacy for all.For a deeper understanding of GATC Health Corp.'s transformative work and industry recognition, please explore their News section at . This showcases their latest features, including the Newsweek Magazine article discussing federal oversight of artificial intelligence in drug development, their acknowledgment as the Most Innovative Multiomic Technology Solutions Provider by Global Health & Pharma Magazine, and their feature in Pharma Tech Outlook. These resources offer a glimpse into the forward-thinking ethos that drives GATC Health Corp. For more comprehensive information about their mission, technology, and impact, visit their website at .About GATC Health Corp.GATC Health Corp. is a company that aims to empower the future of medicine by integrating artificial intelligence and multiomics.

GATC Health

GATC Health Corp

+1 (833) 333-4282

...