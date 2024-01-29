BJP Trying To Disturb Peace In Mandya For Political Gains: Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that BJP is trying to disturb peace in Mandya district of the state for political gains.

"BJP leaders are trying to disturb peace in Mandya for political gains. BJP candidates lost deposits in many of the constituencies in Mandya that is why they are trying to find a political base by joining hands with the JDS,” the Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar told media persons on the controversy around Hanuma Dwaja.

He said that the efforts of BJP leaders will not pay off as the people of Mandya are tolerant and secular.“They won't fall to the gimmicks of BJP. Our objective is to ensure peace in all the areas of the state,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The BJP has accused Congress of being an anti-Hindu party.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that BJP is only making such statements to gain public sentiments and trying to divide people for political gains.

“We are all Indians first. Kempegowda Committee and Dalita Sangharsha Samithi also want to hoist a flag there. Are we not all Hindus? Are the people of Mandya not Hindus? BJP is trying to create disturbance for political gains,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The Karnataka BJP has launched a protest in all district headquarters condemning the incident of authorities taking down a saffron flag hoisted at Keragodu Village in Mandya district.

The Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, and others were taken into police custody following the protest at the Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru.

In Mandya, BJP and JD-S leaders took out a foot march from Keragodu Village to the District Commissioner's office condemning the incident.

The agitators were planning to lay siege to the DC's office after staging a protest in Mandya city.

Police security has been beefed up in the city following the foot march. Meanwhile, the situation in Keragodu Village, where the saffron flag was taken down, remained volatile.

Heavy police security was deputed and police have erected barricades to prevent the people from reaching the flag post area.

Talking to the media, former BJP National General Secretary, CT Ravi, stated in Mandya that, the future course of action would be decided once the protest and siege of the DC's office was done.

