FTC Issues historic USD2M fine for mischaracterizing 'Made in America' parts

(MENAFN) The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), an independent agency of the United States government tasked with enforcing civil antitrust law, has announced a landmark USD2 million fine against Kubota, a major global tractor manufacturer, for the mislabeling of certain spare parts as "Made in America." This penalty, described as the largest civil penalty ever assessed for a violation of the Made in the USA labeling rule, highlights the FTC's commitment to enforcing transparency in product labeling.



Samuel Levin, Director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, emphasized the significance of the settlement and stated, "The FTC will continue to crack down on deceptive 'Made in America' claims that deceive consumers and honest businesses." The enforcement action is a response to Dallas-based Kubota's violation of the 2021 rule, wherein it was found to have labeled thousands of products, including fully imported items or those made from significant imported materials, as being "Made in America" since at least 2021.



The mislabeling case underscores the FTC's dedication to holding businesses accountable for accurate and transparent product labeling, ensuring that consumers are not misled by deceptive claims. The USD2 million fine serves as a deterrent and a clear signal that the FTC is actively addressing violations of the Made in the USA labeling rule, reinforcing the importance of adherence to these regulations in the business community. The court order related to Kubota's actions affirms the significance of maintaining integrity in labeling practices, safeguarding the trust of consumers and promoting fair competition in the marketplace.

