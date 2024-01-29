$8.9 Bn Data Loss Prevention Markets: Network DLP, Storage DLP, Endpoint DLP, Cloud DLP - Global Forecast To 2028

The Data Loss Prevention market is expected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2023 to USD 8.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.2%

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Data Loss Prevention market and the subsegments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report would help stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

DLP solutions help businesses prevent data breaches by classifying and monitoring data in motion, at rest, and the endpoint. This information is used to identify and stop potential data breaches before they occur. In other words, DLP solutions detect and prevent data breaches from happening at different stages.

Asia-Pacific is highly concerned with increasing security spending owing to the ever-growing threat landscape. Countries across this region have many SMBs, which provide significant employment opportunities. However, the need for massive investment associated with deploying cyber security projects restricts such SMBs from adopting strong security practices within their organization. This has made the SMBs more vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

However, the APAC region has undergone tremendous economic growth, political transformation, and social change in recent years. Owing to the sophistication of cyber threats, countries such as Japan, China, and Singapore have all launched new national cyber security policies. The organizations in APAC are spending a considerable amount of resources to deal with cyber security breaches; Australia and Malaysia are in a better position than other countries towards facing cyber security challenges.

The major players in the Data Loss Prevention market are Broadcom (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), GTB Technologies (US), InfoWatch (Russia), Fortra (US), Cisco Systems (US), etc. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Data Loss Prevention market.

By Application, the cloud storage segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Enterprises across the globe have been migrating their business platforms to the cloud due to obvious cost benefits. However, lots of data is leaked through risky employee behavior with cloud applications.

Many DLP vendors are providing cloud storage protection solutions in the market, which offer a better focus on discovering sensitive content in cloud applications and restricting external sharing. These solutions also detect policy violations when content is being uploaded to the cloud and take action, such as sending the user an automated instruction message, encrypting the content, or blocking the upload.

By Vertical, the Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Data Loss Prevention The aerospace and defense industry plays a crucial role in the economic development of communities throughout the globe, as the companies that support the aerospace and defense sector in the country are the major contributors to employment and tax payments. The DLP tools can improve the efficiency of the military and defense sector, but a series of attacks have resulted in the loss of sensitive data.

The DLP solutions can help aerospace and defense agencies to prevent insider attacks and data breaches. Transglobal strategic alliances, proactive measures, substantial investments, and technological advancements are helping the sector to adopt new DLP solutions, thus posing tremendous opportunities for DLP vendors.

Key Attributes: