The Rise Of TV Analytics: A Detailed Industry Report On Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026

TV Analytics Market Research

The global TV analytics market is segmented based on components, deployment model, TV transmission type, application, and region.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per a recent report from Allied Market Research titled "TV Analytics Market by Component, Deployment Model, TV Transmission Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global TV analytics market was valued at $1,851.00 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $6,810.15 million by 2026, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of analytics in the TV industry, the proliferation of Android TV, the surge in Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) platform usage, and growing consumer interest in digital original series are contributing to the expansion of the TV analytics market. Nevertheless, challenges like the absence of digital infrastructure in emerging economies and a shortage of skilled professionals are impeding market growth. Additionally, the substantial content growth in the Over-the-Top (OTT) industry is expected to present significant opportunities for the market.

TV analytics provides a unified platform that connects viewers with network behavior, both in real-time and over time. This is achieved by gathering data from various sources such as network applications, devices, and integrated third-party Content Delivery Networks (CDNs). The aim is to empower broadcasters with a deeper understanding of their audience and network dynamics, enabling them to enhance content returns, meet customer preferences, and optimize TV delivery networks. The growing demand for managing and deriving meaningful insights from this data has resulted in an increased adoption of analytics solutions. Furthermore, the utilization of TV analytics software ensures high accuracy in assessing audience engagement, enabling TV operators to comprehend the effectiveness and potential reach of individual advertisements.

Asia-Pacific region is projected to generate the highest growth rate during the TV analytics market forecast period, which is attributed to several factors such as the rising number of smartphones as well as internet users, expanding digitization, and globalization-motivated policies of governments. Also, shifting audience inclination toward OTT content has led to the growth of major over-the-top providers such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu by which audiences can get easy access to the content of their choice, anywhere, at any time, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the TV analytics in the Asia-Pacific region.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, DC Analytics, Google LLC, Adobe Systems Inc., Amobee, Edgeware AB, Tvsquared, Realytics, Clarivoy, and Parrot Analytics.

By component, the software segment garnered a major TV analytics market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to a significant rise in usage of social media and its positive impact on branding & marketing of products. Also, increasing the intensity of business competition ensuing better results is expected to increase the adoption of TV analytics software in the upcoming years. However, the service segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the upcoming years as it help organizations effectively execute projects, maximize their resource usage, as well as in streamlining their business operations. The need for support and maintenance services will grow as the adoption of TV analytics software increases which is opportunistic for the TV analytics market.

In terms of application, the content development & broadcasting segment is expected to witness high adoption of TV analytics solutions and services. The dominance of this industry is due to the inflow of data about the increase in the number of viewers. Also, the more the TV becomes digital as well as smarter, it is expected to generate a large amount of data, which is expected to shape the future of the media & entertainment industry vertical. In addition to this, the viewing preferences of users have transformed immensely which have generated the need to personalize key genres such as kids, entertainment, sports, and others which further the growth of the market.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment dominated the global TV analytics market share in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period owing to its advantageous features and flexible pricing. Also, on-premise solutions for over-the-top platforms tend to be reasonably cost-effective in terms of cabling infrastructure and configuration of equipment which again fuels the growth of the market. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the faster and easier service provided by the over-the-top service providers. In addition to this, major online content providers are collecting their audience data through their smartphone applications. The collected data will help them in analyzing customer behavior and improving their Return on Investment (RoI). The adoption of Cloud TV analytics is increasing as it offers an easy way to collect and segment data based on different demographics, which helps in better decision-making process based on the trends.

Covid-19 scenario:

.The TV analytics demand would grow during the coronavirus outbreak with rise in adoption of subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) platforms by consumers.

.TV analytics has been adopted across the globe to ensure the successful management of the COVID-19 awareness campaign.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

