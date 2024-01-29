Fluoropolymers Market Projected To Reach USD 15.07 Billion By 2030 Driven By Demand From Various Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fluoropolymers Market size was valued at USD 9.24 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 15.07 billion by 2030

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --The growth of the Fluoropolymers Market is primarily due to the increased demand from various end-use application sectors. These versatile materials are frequently used in surgical procedures, contributing to their prominence in the healthcare industry. Notably, items such as corneas and heart valves made from fluoropolymers are among the key drivers propelling the market's growth.The global Fluoropolymers Market, valued at USD 9.24 billion in 2022, is set to expand, with projections reaching USD 15.07 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.► Market Dynamics:Drivers:. Increasing regional government investments in industrial development.. End-user application sectors are driving up demand.Opportunity:. Spending on construction and infrastructure development initiatives should be increased.. Developing recyclable substitutes.Restraints:. The Product is Bio-compatible having a harmful effects on the body.Buy Now Report of Fluoropolymers Market@► Market Report Scope:The increasing demand for fluoropolymers from a multitude of industries is due to their exceptional attributes. Their role in corrosion prevention, safeguarding components like pipes, fluid-handling equipment, vessels, vents, cables, and filters, significantly reduces life cycle costs, waste management, and maintenance expenses, thereby enhancing overall safety and durability in various applications.► Market Analysis:The soaring demand for fluoropolymers in construction, automotive, medical, electrical electronics, and chemical industries is underpinned by their exceptional chemical and electrical resistance, non-toxic nature, non-stick properties, and high tensile strength. The burgeoning semiconductor market, catering to devices like smartphones and computers, is further boosting polymer demand. Furthermore, the crucial role fluoropolymers play in corrosion prevention across various components is driving down life cycle costs, enhancing waste management, and reducing maintenance expenses, ultimately improving safety and durability.► Segment Analysis:By Type: The Polyetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) segment is experiencing rapid growth due to its cost-effectiveness and extensive use in various industries.By Application: Fluoropolymer coatings applications dominated the market in 2022, with their hard, smooth, and corrosion-resistant coatings, expected to continue their dominance.By End-Use Industry: The industrial equipment segment, widely used in applications like chemical processing, pharmaceutical processing equipment, membrane & filtration, and heat exchangers, holds a significant share due to factors like population growth, urbanization, infrastructure spending, and supportive regulations.Get a Sample Report of Fluoropolymers Market@► Market Segmentation:By Type. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF). Fluoroelastomers (FKM). Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene (FEP). Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE). Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE). OthersBy Application. Coatings. Films & Sheets. Tubes. Additives. OthersBy End-Use Industry. Chemical Processing. Automotive. Electrical and Electronics. Building and Construction. Industrial Equipment. Medical. Household. Others► Key Regional Developments:Asia Pacific: This region led the market due to the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical, construction, and electrical industries. The rise in demand for polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) in wire and cable insulation, coatings, and semiconductors is propelling the market growth. The pharmaceutical sector's expansion in India and South Korea, along with improved standards of living, contributes to market expansion. North America: The market is expanding in this region due to high demand from the electrical & electronics, and aerospace industries.► Key Takeaways:. Technological advancements and increased demand for highly purified products are expected to fuel the fluoropolymer films market.. Growth in the automotive industry, driven by rising disposable income, increased R&D investment, traffic congestion, and stringent emission regulations, is a critical driver of the PTFE market.. The growing demand for the polymer across end-use industries due to new application development and its increasing use in photovoltaic installations are significant factors contributing to the high-performance fluoropolymers industry's growth.► Recent Developments:. In August 2023, Japan's Kureha Corp. announced plans to increase production capacity for polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) at its Iwaki factory in Fukushima, Japan.. In February 2022, Daikin Industries disclosed its development of Fluoropolymer PFA for powder bed fusion, showcasing the continuous innovation in the industry.► Key players:The Key Players are AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Dongyue Group Ltd., Poly Fluoro Ltd., Solvay SA, The Chemour Company, Honeywell International Inc., Daikin Industries Limited, Kureha Corporation, Amco Polymers, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics & Other Players. 