CBI Searches 8 Locations In Delhi, J&K In Kiru Hydroelectric Project Scam

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The CBI on Monday conducted searches at eight locations in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) in the ongoing probe in the alleged irregularities in the award of tender for Kiru Hydroelectric Project.

The civil works for the project are being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd. (CVPPPL), an official said on Monday.

According to the CBI, the searches led to the recovery of digital devices, computers, property documents, incriminating documents in addition to cash to the tune of Rs 21 lakh.

The case was registered on the basis of a reference received from the J&K administration against then Chairman; then MD; then Directors of CVPPPL; a private company and unknown others.

It was alleged that in the award of civil works relating to Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed.

“It was also alleged that though a decision was taken in the 47th Board meeting of the CVPPPL for re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction, after cancellation of ongoing tendering process, same was not implemented and the decision of the 47th Board meeting, was reversed in the 48th Board meeting,” said the official.

