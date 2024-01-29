Ankita Lokhande On ‘Bigg Boss 17’: A Journey To Be Remembered, Cherished Forever

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande, who made it till the Top 5 but did not take the trophy home, spoke about her journey in the show and also thanked Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

A day after the finale, Ankita, who was the second person to be evicted in the grand finale, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of videos and pictures from the grand finale stage.

She wrote:“A journey to be remembered & cherished forever! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words. Thank you @officialjiocinema @colorstv @endemolshineind for giving me this opportunity.”

After the grand finale, faced a mob of fans and media in distress after her eviction. Ankita gracefully left the show, expressing no regrets and emphasisng the importance of family.

Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui made it till the top two. However, it was Munawar, who took home the trophy along with Rs 50 Lakhs and a car.

