Dementia And Movement Disorder Treatment Market To Grow By USD 8.55 Billion, Market Share, Trends, And Growth Analysis - Technavio

The dementia and movement disorder treatment market - Competitive Analysis, Recovery & Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis

report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The market is estimated to grow by USD 8.55 billion during 2024-2028, growing at a

CAGR of 7.28% .

Advances in biomedical science are a primary trend in the market.

Advanced methodologies such as bioinformatics, molecular targeting, nanotechnology, and personalized medicine have played a crucial role in advancing drug development for neurodegenerative disorders, including dementia. Bioinformatics utilizes mathematical models to deepen our understanding of human systems.



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2024-2028

For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2018

The market is fragmented;

The

rising prevalence of target diseases drives growth. Failure rates of drugs in clinical trials is a major challenge hindering the growth.

The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including AbbVie Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Biogen Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Lannett Co. Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Novartis AG, Organon and Co., Orion Pharma Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and UCB SA.

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, among others.

The growth by the

movement disorders segment is

significant during the forecast period.

Movement disorders encompass a cluster of neurological conditions that primarily disrupt an individual's capability to generate and regulate movements. These disorders can have a substantial impact on daily activities and overall life satisfaction.



Applications

In the realm of Dementia and movement disorder treatment applications, the convergence of innovative solutions and therapeutic strategies is paramount. Conditions like Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease necessitate tailored interventions, with Cholinesterase Inhibitors and Levodopa playing pivotal roles. Deep Brain Stimulation emerges as a sophisticated approach addressing specific movement-related challenges.

The integration of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy with pharmacotherapy underscores the importance of mental health, while ongoing Clinical Trials and the identification of Patient Biological Markers drive continuous advancements. The concept of Neuroplasticity guides interventions for managing Motor Symptoms, emphasizing Non-Behavioral Management, and recognizing the invaluable role of Caregiver Support.

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Application

7 Segmentation by Drug Class

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company

Landscape

12 Company

Analysis

13 Appendix

