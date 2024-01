(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Data Center Colocation Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Data centers are core to digital transformation. Enterprises across various industries are outsourcing their data operations to third-party colocation service providers, whose competitive edge is determined by their capacity to scale, ensure an ample power supply, implement efficient cooling infrastructure, and provide robust network connectivity.

The European colocation services industry is experiencing sustained growth as digital transformation initiatives and 5G deployments accelerate the need for best-in-class digital infrastructure, and as global, regional, and local service providers venture into new markets, hyperscale demand surges, and investments increase in scaling up facilities. Favorable incentive programs and government policies to support digital technology contribute to data center colocation service growth, but rising energy prices and scarce available land in primary markets act as restraints.

This study comprehensively analyzes the European market for data center colocation services, encompassing strategic imperatives, market insights, drivers and restraints, and growth opportunities. Leveraging a combination of primary and secondary research through a proprietary methodology, the publisher provides valuable insights and informative content focused on the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and France.

Key Market Trends



Growing Adoption of AI

Increasing Competitive Intensity across Countries Increasing Commitment to Sustainability

Key Growth Opportunities



Data Center Colocation Services to Address Hyperscale Demand

Value Proposition through Integrated Edge Integrating Sustainability as Part of the Core Value Proposition

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope

Market Overview

Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraint Analysis

Competitive Landscape



Competitive Environment Competitors

Industry Background



Enhanced Connectivity through Submarine Cables 5G Deployments to Drive Digital Transformation

Market Dynamics



The United Kingdom

Germany

Netherlands France

Companies to Watch

Competitive Landscape



