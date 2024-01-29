Global Fire Fighting Foam Market Size To Worth USD 7.10 Billion By 2032 | CAGR Of 2.40%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Fire Fighting Foam Market Size was valued at USD 5.60 Billion in 2022 and the Worldwide Fire Fighting Foam Market Size is expected to reach USD 7.10 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered:Angus Fire Limited, Auxquimia, Bavaria Egypt S.A.E., Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Chemguard, Dafo Fomtec AB, Fireade Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC., KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Orchidee, Oil Technics (Fire Fighting Foam Products) Limited, Perimeter Solutions, Profoam srl, SEPPIC, VimalFire, and Vintex Fire Protection Pvt Ltd. and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States , Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fire Fighting Foam Market Size to Grow from USD 5.60 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.10 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.40% during the forecast period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

The growth of the fire fighting foam market is influenced by a number of factors. The growing emphasis on industrial safety, as well as the stringent legislation governing fire safety standards in many businesses, are key factors. As companies expand and infrastructure advances, there will be a growing demand for enhanced fire suppression technologies, such as effective foams. Furthermore, the growth of industries such as petrochemicals, oil and gas, and manufacturing contributes to the market's progress. Because these businesses routinely handle combustible products, they are great candidates for comprehensive fire prevention measures. Furthermore, technological advancements and innovations in the composition of fire fighting foams help to drive market expansion. Manufacturers are constantly working to create new and improved foams with improved firefighting capabilities, environmental sustainability, and lower environmental impact.

Fire Fighting Foam Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain begins with the acquisition of raw materials needed in foam manufacturing. As main ingredients, water, foam concentration, and chemical additives are typically used. Foam concentrate producers are crucial at this stage. Water, foam concentration, and other ingredients are combined to create the foam concentrate. Following manufacture, the foam concentrate is packaged and sent to a number of end users, including fire departments, industrial facilities, and airports. Distribution methods include wholesalers, distributors, and direct sales to end customers. End users such as fire departments, industrial plants, airports, and other facilities utilise fire fighting foam to suppress fires. Foam application equipment such as foam generators and foam proportioning devices may be used in this step. To use fire fighting foam efficiently, training is essential. Companies and educational organisations may offer training programmes to educate end-users on how to use foam properly in various fire scenarios. Proper disposal of old foam and debris generated during manufacturing is crucial for minimising environmental effect. At this time, environmental regulations must be obeyed.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Fire Fighting Foam Market Size, by Foam Type (AFFF, AR-AFFF), By Fire Type (Class A, B, C), By End-use (Oil & Gas, Chemical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2032.”

Buy Now Full Report:

Insights by Foam Type

The Aqueous Film Forming Form (AFFF) segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. AFFF is very effective in extinguishing flames involving combustible liquids such as petrol, diesel and jet fuel. Its ability to produce a thin coating on the liquid surface limits the production of flammable vapours, resulting in faster and more efficient fire suppression. AFFF is versatile and used in a wide range of industries, including petrochemicals, oil and gas, aviation, and manufacturing. Its ability to deal with numerous types of combustible liquid flames makes it a popular choice in businesses where such incidents occur frequently. AFFF is frequently used in aviation and military applications where there is a high risk of fuel-related burns. It is a crucial component of fire safety standards for airports, military bases, and aircraft because of its capacity to extinguish flames using aviation fuels.

Insights by Fire Type

The Class A type segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In wildland firefighting, Class A foams are widely used to improve the effectiveness of water in extinguishing flames. The foams improve water penetration and moistening of the fuels, assisting in wildfire management and extinguishment. Municipal fire departments regularly use Class A foams in building firefighting scenarios. The foams encourage water absorption by fire-related materials, allowing for more effective fire suppression in residential and commercial structures. Firefighters are trained in the usage of Class A foams to increase their firefighting abilities. Training and instructional efforts highlight the right use of these foams in diverse fire conditions, which aids in their effective deployment.

Insights by End Use

The oil and gas segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Combustible liquids such as crude oil, petrol, diesel, and different chemicals are utilised in the oil and gas industry. Exploration, production, refining, and storage all pose the potential of flammable liquid fires, making firefighting foams critical for risk management. Large flammable liquid storage tanks require effective fire protection. Foam systems, such as foam monitors and foam chambers, create a foam blanket over the liquid surface, preventing vapour leaks and fires. Offshore oil and gas sites are particularly vulnerable to fire. On these platforms, firefighting foams are utilised to quickly extinguish fires, protect personnel and assets, and prevent emergency escalation in remote offshore locations.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Fire Fighting Foam Market from 2023 to 2032. Many industries, such as petrochemicals, manufacturing, and aviation, contribute to the need for excellent fire suppression technologies. Firefighting foams are vital in keeping industrial sites safe from combustible materials. The North American market is distinguished by the employment of modern firefighting technologies. Companies invest in research and development to offer foams with improved effectiveness, faster knockdown times, and versatility in dealing with various types of flames. The huge aerospace and defence industries in North America contributes to the demand for specialty firefighting foams. These foams are designed to satisfy the specific needs of aircraft and military applications. The North American fire fighting foam sector is highly competitive, with many companies vying for market dominance.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific area is rapidly industrialising, which is increasing demand for fire safety solutions. Firefighting foams are widely used in industries such as manufacturing, petrochemicals, and energy installations. The expansion of the oil and gas industry in nations such as China, India, and Australia has increased demand for fire suppression technologies. In this industry, firefighting foams are critical for tackling the special issues given by volatile liquids. The Asia-Pacific region's rapid urbanisation and growth of commercial centres add to the demand for fire safety solutions. In heavily populated metropolitan areas, firefighting foams are critical for saving lives and assets. Risk management strategies are becoming increasingly important in Asia-Pacific industries.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Key Vendors In the Global Fire Fighting Foam Market Size is Angus Fire Limited, Auxquimia, Bavaria Egypt S.A.E., Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Chemguard, Dafo Fomtec AB, Fireade Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC., KV Fire Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Orchidee, Oil Technics (Fire Fighting Foam Products) Limited, Perimeter Solutions, Profoam srl, SEPPIC, VimalFire, and Vintex Fire Protection Pvt Ltd. and Other Key Vendors.

Get Discount At @

Recent Market Developments

In April 2021, Johnson Controls' Chemguard 33 non-fluorinated foam concentrate is designed to provide effective and aggressive fire suppression of Class B hydrocarbon and polar solvent fuel fires.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Fire Fighting Foam Market, Foam Type Analysis



AFFF AR-AFFF

Fire Fighting Foam Market, Fire Type Analysis



Class A

Class B Class C

Fire Fighting Foam Market, End Use Analysis



Oil & Gas Chemical

Fire Fighting Foam Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market Size By Type (Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), Polyethylene (PE), Polyamide), By End User (Water And Wastewater Treatment, Clinic Chemical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Global Oxygen Scavengers Market Size, By Type (Metallic & Non-metallic), By End-use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Oil & Gas), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Global Barrier Resins Market Size, By Product (PVDC, EVOH, PEN, Software), By Application (Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Agriculture), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

Global Smart Diapers Market Size By End User (Babies, Adults), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter