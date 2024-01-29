Global Timing Devices Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus On Oscillators, Atomic Clocks, Clock Generators, Clock Buffers, And Jitter Attenuators

The global timing devices market is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030.

This research report categorizes the timing devices market on the basis of type, material, vertical and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the timing devices market and forecasts the same till 2030. Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the timing devices market ecosystem.

The advancements in the telecommunications industry, rising adoption of timing devices in smartphones and smart wearables has paved way for their growth in recent years. However, Compatibility and integration issues associated with timing devices is limiting the growth of the timing devices market.

North America is projected to exhibit significant growth for the timing devices market during the forecast period. It is the second-largest market for timing devices. The government in the region has provided a conducive environment for conducting research and innovations in terms of advancing technologies. The augmented R&D capabilities are providing new opportunities for the adoption of timing devices in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. Hence, the demand for timing devices in North America is likely to grow in the near future.

The report also provides an extensive assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), TXC Corporation (Taiwan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Rakon Limited (New Zealand), among others in the timing devices market.

Telecommunications and networking vertical segment of the timing devices market to hold second largest market share during the forecast period

Oscillators, clock generators, and jitter attenuators play a major role in telecommunications and networking industry vertical. This industry is rapidly growing with the increasing deployment of 5G networks and the introduction of 6G networks.

The deployment of 5G/6G networks has resulted in an increase in the number of telecom base stations, communication devices, and other communication infrastructure products in recent years. The number of timing components used for networking and telecommunications varies from 8 to 15 per base station, and even more in some cases. The number of crystals used in base stations varies from 8 to 10 per base station.

Crystal Oscillators to account for the largest share of the timing devices market for oscillators during the forecast period

Crystal oscillators are expected to account for the largest share of the timing devices market for oscillators during the forecast period. Crystal oscillators provide high accuracy and stability in generating clock signals. The inherent properties of quartz crystals make them excellent frequency references, ensuring minimal frequency drift over time.

Crystal oscillators generally exhibit low levels of jitter and phase noise, making them suitable for applications that demand clean clock signals for data integrity and system performance. Crystal oscillators are used in a wide range of applications, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, industrial automation, automotive systems, aerospace, and more. Crystal oscillators are compatible with various integrated circuits (ICs) and components, making them versatile for use with a wide range of electronic devices.

TCXOs to exhibit highest growth for the timing devices market for crystal oscillators type during forecast period

Temperature-compensated crystal oscillators (TCXOs) to exhibit highest growth for the timing devices market for crystal oscillators type during forecast period. TCXOs are specifically designed to be able to handle large variations in ambient temperature. TCXOs are cost-effective, consume less power, and offer a good mid-range solution to power and cost-sensitive applications.

These oscillating crystals start up rapidly, require little power, and are compact, which makes them ideal for use in handheld, battery-powered communications devices. These oscillators have applications in mobile phones, wireless equipment, satellite communication, GPS, coaxial cable communication, fiber optics communication, portable telephones, cellular radios, and others.

Key Attributes: