Partstack Joins JEDEC To Enhance Semiconductor Quality And Reliability Standards

Partstack logo. Partstack is a semiconductor marketplace platform for buyers and sellers of electronic components.

Partstack expands its role as a key semiconductor industry collaborator-adding JEDEC membership to its Semiconductor Industry Association and SEMI affiliations.

- Stanley PhilipSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Partstack, a global semiconductor marketplace and search engine, proudly announces its membership in the JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, effective January 2024. Partstack joins JEDEC's JC-14 committee to support the standardization of quality and reliability methodologies for solid-state products used in commercial applications. This strategic move complements its existing affiliations with the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and SEMI, solidifying its position as a key collaborator in the semiconductor industry.As part of the JC-14 committee, Partstack will work with fellow committee members to develop standards for board-level reliability of solid-state products used in computers, automotive, telecommunications, and other commercial equipment. This opportunity will allow the company to coordinate with organizations like IPC, of which Partstack is already a member, to promote global standardization.Stanley Philip, Program Manager at Partstack, highlighted the importance of this development: "Semiconductors and electronic components are ever evolving to meet today's challenges. Our commitment to constant development and reevaluation of test methods and quality management system standards for these components aligns with our excitement to contribute to the future of the microelectronics industry. Joining JEDEC's vibrant community, with over 300 member companies worldwide, allows us to actively shape the semiconductor landscape."Want to learn more about how Partstack supercharges the global semiconductor supply chain and helps engineers, purchasing professionals, and chip distributors find each other? Visit Partstack at .About Partstack CorporationPartstack, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a digital semiconductor marketplace for the dreamers, innovators, and mold-breakers who fearlessly build the products that power our world.Yes. We supercharge supply chains.Whether you're searching for a single component or thousands, Partstack gives you access to the semiconductor market's most comprehensive catalog of component pricing and availability data from a curated“stack” of the market's most diverse group of global suppliers. Get datasheets, tech specs, and more for over 1 billion parts.And that's just the beginning.Welcome to the future of electronic components search.For more about Partstack please visit our Marketplace.About JEDECJEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing nearly 300 member companies work together in 50 JEDEC committees to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for free download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit jedec.

