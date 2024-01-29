AI Arias And Digital Divas Showcased At The Mobile World Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digitally Reconstructing The Opera House for Virtual Production

Constructing an AI-model of Maria Callas from Low-resolution Internet Images

Posing and Animating Virtual Maria Callas with AI-based Stable Diffusion Models

Synthetic Humans Get a Boost from Generative AI. XReco scientists combine AI & virtual production reimagining Maria Callas for Entertainment and the Metaverse.

- Barnabas Takacs, D ANGELES, CA, USA, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- XReco research project pushes the limits of AI technology for Synthetic Humans. "We teamed up with artists, legal experts, and media partners to see how viable the latest advances in AI are on a digital film set.We used Neural Rendering (NeRF), 3D Gaussian Splatting, and Diffusion Models to reimagine Maria Callas," said Philipp Schwinger, owner of FFP, a Vienna-based production company on the project."She was reconstructed from old photographs used to train a Stable Diffusion model to pose and re-imagine her from any angle. We also virtually captured the Opera House in Budapest, where Angelina Jolie shot her new film about the life of the world-famous opera singer", added Barnabas Takacs, Ph.D. heading the research.The research was one of the many Use Cases within the XReco European project, where 20 partners from 12 countries have joined forces to build a cutting-edge, data-driven XR ecosystem for the entire content industry. In addition to research and legal, we are also building stakeholder relationships that fuel innovation and growth" added the project's coordinator, Nico Patz from Deutsche Welle."With the rise of sophisticated AI and machine learning in the creation of digital twins, the research and development towards creating bespoke, authentic synthetic humans is also of equal importance, more than ever before", said Muki Kulhan, Innovation Lead for the IBC Accelerators Media Innovation Programme.“The innovative work that Roberto Iacoviello and his IBC consortium achieved with their 2023 IBC Accelerator project demonstrated a real-world use case that validated the detail and care towards the authenticity of Maria Callas's synthetic being and voice, with the important responsibility of alsoprotecting her digital IP and artistic legacy, so that all generations can learn and appreciate the genius of her music for years to come, in interactive 3D formats, and beyond!", she explained.Muki, Barnabas, and Roberto will discuss the details at the Mobile World Congress in a panel entitled "AI Arias and Digital Divas" (Feb 28th, 10 a.m., Agora Stage).

