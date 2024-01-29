(Video) Unveiling The Iranian Regime's Intrusion: European Parliament, And (NCRI) Event Recap

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Current Members of Parliament (MEPs) and other experts gathered at the European Parliament in Brussels on January 23, 2024, to launch a document produced by the Friends of a Free Iran (FOFI) Intergroup on the Iranian regime's interference in European institutions.

The document, titled“Iran Experts Initiative: A Covert Operation to Manipulate European Policy and Demonize the Iranian Opposition,” details how the Iranian regime has been using a network of so-called“Iran experts” to influence European policies .

Javier Zarzalejos said,“I would like to express my acknowledgement of this work, for the exposure of this network of interference, and to commit my support to draw the appropriate conclusions and act because this is something that has to be taken very seriously."

Struan Stevenson said,“The network experts have consistently peddled misleading information designed by the mullahs while demonizing the main democratic opposition movement, the (NCRI) and its primary component the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK)."

Iran is manipulating political discourse in Europe via biased as“experts”. The report, presented on January 23 in the European Parliament in Brussels, highlighted revelations made of emails showing ties between the Iranian foreign ministry and said“experts”.

The Iranian regime has been using the Experts Network to penetrate governments, think tanks, and advisory groups to spread regime propaganda in Western media.

- NCRIPARIS, FARANCE, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran-(NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee in an article stated that group of European former and current Members of Parliament (MEPs) and other experts gathered at the European Parliament in Brussels on January 23, 2024, to launch a document produced by the Friends of a Free Iran (FOFI) Intergroup on the Iranian regime's interference in European institutions.The document, titled“Iran Experts Initiative: A Covert Operation to Manipulate European Policy and Demonize the Iranian Opposition,” details how the Iranian regime has been using a network of so-called“Iran experts” to influence European policies and decision-makers.These experts have been peddling misleading information designed to demonize the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and its primary component, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI).The document also exposes how the Iranian regime has been using the Experts Network to penetrate governments, think tanks, and advisory groups at the highest levels, and to spread regime propaganda in Western media.Speaking at the event, Javier Zarzalejos, Member of the European Parliament from Spain, said that the Iranian regime's interference in European institutions is a matter of grave concern and called for an end to the failed policy of appeasement with the regime.Struan Stevenson, former MEP and co-chair of the In Search of Justice (ISJ) Committee on the Protection of Political Freedoms in Iran, said that the Iranian regime's disinformation campaign is a central part of its strategy for survival and warned that the regime is hoping to use“Realpolitik” to dictate that governments around the world should accommodate the regime by making concessions.Farzin Hashemi, a senior member of the NCRI's Foreign Affairs Committee, said that the Iranian regime's interference in European institutions is just the tip of the iceberg and that the regime is using a variety of tactics to suppress the Iranian people's desire for democracy.The speakers at the event urged the European Union to blacklist the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in its entirety and to stand by the Iranian democratic opposition movement. They also called on the international community to support the cause of a free and democratic Iran.The text of the FoFI press release follows:Friends of a Free Iran at the European ParliamentCountering foreign interference: Tracing Iran's web of influence in European PoliticsAn event was held today to launch a document produced by the Friends of a Free Iran (FOFI) Intergroup on the Iranian regime's interference in European institutions.Javier Zarzalejos, Member of the European Parliament from Spain and co-chair of FOFI, chaired the meeting which was attended by MEPs, journalists, and independent experts.The FOFI document explains that in late September 2023, the revelation of email exchanges between a number of“Iran experts” and officials of the Iranian Foreign Ministry sent shockwaves through Europe and America.It revealed the disturbing fact that European governments and institutions were relying on analysis and recommendations for their policies on Iran from the same experts who, according to this revelation was part of a network set up by Iran.These emails expose the Iranian regime's covert initiative, under the guise of the“Iran Experts Initiative” (IEI), to strategically infiltrate Western policy circles and media outlets to advance Tehran's interests, including its nuclear programme.Mr. Zarzalejos said,“This publication has to be regarded as a major contribution to the cause of fighting against disinformation and illegitimate interference in the political process of the European Union member states.The book contains a detailed account of the so-called“Iran Experts Initiative” as an umbrella to cover and disguise an ambitious strategy of the Iranian regime to extend its narrative, shape Western policies, influence decision-makers and public opinion and demonize Iranian Opposition with a very specialfocus on the National Council of Resistance of Iran.”Javier Zarzalejos added,“What is at stake is not freedom of expression, of scholars, of experts, but the strategy of dirty tricks, smearing campaigns and gross distortions and unacceptable demonisation of the opposition.I would like to express my acknowledgement of this work, for the exposure of this network of interference, and to commit my support to draw the appropriate conclusions and act accordingly because this is something that has to be taken very seriously. Let me underline again the great contribution that this work means for those who are particularly committed to the cause of freedom in Iran and who also see with concern the permanent strategies of such illegitimate influence in European Union.”Struan Stevenson, Chair of the In Search of Justice (ISJ) Committee on the Protection of Political Freedoms in Iran and former MEP (1999 to 2014) said in the conference,“With the next EU elections due in June, I think it is important to closely examine the increasingly virulent attempts by the theocratic regime in Iran to interfere in Western democracy and influence decision-making in institutions like the European Parliament.”Mr. Stevenson added,“The network experts have consistently peddled misleading information designed by the mullahs while demonizing the main democratic opposition movement, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and its primary component the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) .The leaked emails revealed how the theocratic regime sought to use the Experts Network to build international ties with influential academics and researchers, penetrating governments, think tanks and advisory groups at the highest levels and spreading regime propaganda in Western media.They revealed the disturbing fact that European governments and institutions were relying on the analysis and recommendations for their policy on Iran provided by these so-called experts. The emails unmasked the Iranian regime's covert initiative to advance Tehran's interests, including its nuclear programme, while diverting attention from its appalling human rights record.”Farzin Hashemi, a senior member of the NCRI's Foreign Affairs Committee, said“In short, what has already been revealed is just the tip of the iceberg. The disinformation campaign for the mullahs' regime is not a side issue but a central part of the regime's strategy for its survival. The theory behind this tactic is very simple: The mullahs' regime cannot defend its record on any issue, be it human rights, terrorism, or the nuclear weapons programme. So, the best tactic is to demonize the democratic opposition and then claim that there is no viable alternative to the regime.”Mr. Hashemi concluded that the regime hopes that in this way,“Realpolitik will dictate that governments around the world should accommodate the regime by making concessions because they have no other option. The regime's agents, posing as independent experts, human rights activists, or even critics of the regime, will take on the task of spreading this narrative and claiming that any change would lead to chaos because there is no alternative and the PMOI has no support in Iran.”The speakers expressed the need to end the failed policy of appeasement with the mullahs' regime and to stand by the Iranian democratic opposition movement, the NCRI. They also reiterated the need for the European Union to blacklist the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in its entirety.They added that as the world's attention turns to the unyielding determination of the Iranian people for a better future, the international community's support for the cause of a free and democratic Iran continues to resonate, embodying a collective stand for fundamental human rights and democratic principles.The event concluded with a question-and-answer session.To subscribe weekly Newsletter of NCRI, please use this link.

Shahin Gobadi

NCRI

+33 6 61 65 32 31

email us here

The speakers at the event urged the European Union to blacklist the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).