Delhi: Man Dies As Car Crashes Into Roadside Iron Railing

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) A man died after he allegedly lost control over the car and hit the iron railing on the roadside in northwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ranjan Verma.

According to police, a police control room call was received on the intervening night at 12:11 a.m. at Bharat Nagar police station regarding an accident at Satyawati Flyover.

“Police team rushed to the spot and found a Toyota Innova car in an accidental condition. One injured Rajan Verma was immediately rushed to DCB Hospital, but was declared brought dead by the doctors ,” said a senior police official.

During enquiry, it was revealed that Verma lost control over the vehicle and collided with the iron railing at central verge of Satyawati flyover. He sustained fatal injuries in chest.

“Subsequently, a case under relavant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation has been taken up,” the official added.

--IANS

ssh/uk