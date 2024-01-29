Philippines Calls For Revitalized Non-Aligned Movement

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Enrique A. Manalo, delivered a statement at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda, last 19 January 2024. Secretary Manalo highlighted the need for a renewed commitment to the principles and goals of NAM, calling for a revitalization of the movement to better address the challenges that the developing countries are facing.

In his speech, Secretary Manalo expressed his felicitations to Uganda for assuming the Chairmanship of NAM and also thanked Azerbaijan for their leadership in the preceding period. He conveyed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s call for global unity, stressing the importance of the international rules-based order in delivering peace, stability, empowerment, and sustainable development to the global community.

Secretary Manalo highlighted three key points in his statement:

Consolidating NAM as a Movement of Developing Countries: Secretary Manalo emphasized the significance of NAM as a Movement "of developing countries, by developing countries, and for developing countries." He also emphasized the need to uphold the diversity of views among member states, and to consistently apply the NAM, and calling out aggression or violations of the rule of law.

Focus on Common Global Challenges, Particularly Climate Change: The Secretary urged NAM to focus on common global challenges, especially on climate change. He also highlighted the importance of a unified voice on climate justice and accountability for developed nations' commitments. Secretary Manalo welcomed the decision at COP28 on the Loss and Damage Fund and expressed the commitment of the Philippines to host the Board of the Fund.

Championing an Open, Inclusive, and Rules-Based International Order: Secretary Manalo emphasized the need for NAM to reclaim its central role as a champion of an open, inclusive, and rules-based international order governed by international law. He referenced the Manila Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes in 1982, highlighting the commitment of the Philippines to the Charter and international law.

The Secretary also called on the Movement to consistently apply its principles and rules and, to address the concerns of Member States, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Additionally, Secretary Manalo expressed that he looked forward to the support of NAM Member States for the candidature of the Philippines for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2027-2028.

On the sidelines of the NAM and G77 summit, the Philippine delegation had 27 bilateral meetings. Of the 27, Secretary Manalo held 19 bilateral meetings with the Heads of Delegation of African and other NAM Members. NAM comprises 121 member states, 17 observer countries, and 10 observer organizations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines.