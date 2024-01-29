War In Sudan Displaces Over 500,000 To South Sudan

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



“More than 500,000 people have now fled from the war in Sudan to South Sudan. This means that over 30 per cent of all the refugees, asylum seekers, and ethnic South Sudanese were forced to flee Sudan since the war exploded in April 2023 for protection in one of the poorest places on earth.

“We are appalled by the global inaction as countless defenceless civilians are killed and displaced within and from Sudan. We witness a total disregard for civilian life and heinous atrocities committed by the parties to the conflict. The devastating impact of the conflict has spread to surrounding countries where host communities have no capacity to cope with the massive displacement.

“South Sudan, that has itself recently come out of decades of war, was facing a dire humanitarian situation before the war in Sudan erupted. It already had nine million people in need of humanitarian aid, and almost 60 per cent of the population facing high levels of food insecurity.

“The outside world must better support South Sudan as it shoulders the cost of more than half a million people fleeing conflict. We cannot look away while unspeakable violations are taking place in Sudan and neighbouring countries shoulder a burden they cannot bear.

“We call on the parties to the conflict to stop the carnage and allow aid organisations including the Norwegian Refugee Council to reach all civilians in need. And we appeal to the international community to donate generously to help civilians survive wherever they are.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Norwegian Refugee Council.