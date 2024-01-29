Enemy Attacked 18 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia region, 126 attacks by Russian troops on 18 settlements were recorded over the past day.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Malashko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Russian troops fired at 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region - 126 strikes were recorded," Malashko said.

According to him, the occupants fired two times from MLRS at Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, as well as 37 attacks using UAVs at Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodarivka, Levadne, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, and Piatykhatky.

In addition, 85 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Orikhiv, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky, Pryiutne, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, and other frontline towns and villages.

The RMA received two reports of the destruction of residential buildings. There were no civilian casualties as a result of the shelling.

As reported, in the Mykolaiv region, the wreckage of downed UAVs damaged an administrative building and an educational institution.