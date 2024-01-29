Russian Army Shells Agricultural Enterprise In Kherson Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled an agricultural enterprise in the Muzykivka community of the Kherson region at night.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"At night, the Russian army shelled an agricultural enterprise in the Muzykivka community," the statement said.

It is noted that the shelling destroyed a hangar and damaged agricultural machinery - a combine harvester, a sprayer, four trucks, and a car.

There were no casualties among the residents.

As reported, Russian invaders fired 89 times at the Kherson region yesterday, injuring two people.