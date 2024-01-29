Russian Army Shells Agricultural Enterprise In Kherson Region At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled an agricultural enterprise in the Muzykivka community of the Kherson region at night.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
"At night, the Russian army shelled an agricultural enterprise in the Muzykivka community," the statement said.
It is noted that the shelling destroyed a hangar and damaged agricultural machinery - a combine harvester, a sprayer, four trucks, and a car.
Read also:
Two civilians injured as Russians shell Kherson
region 89 times in past day
There were no casualties among the residents.
As reported, Russian invaders fired 89 times at the Kherson region yesterday, injuring two people.
MENAFN29012024000193011044ID1107780169
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.