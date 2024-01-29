President: We Have Million-Strong Army And 30 Million People Working

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has a million-strong army and 30 million people working, and together they defend Europe and the world.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, Ukrinform reported.

"Of course, the issue of people at the front is the number one issue. We have 880 thousand. We have a million-strong army. And 30 million people are working... So when we talk about all the people in Ukraine, they are defending Europe and the world. Absolutely. At their workplaces. We have many defense enterprises that employ people, including teachers and doctors," the President said.

He emphasized that many people left Ukraine for one reason or another, primarily because they were saving their children. Today, some of them have returned.

"And today, we are grateful to those who have returned. Because we need not only to fight in Ukraine, we need to build Ukraine," Zelensky said.

As reported, in December last year, the President said that there are 600,000 soldiers of various services in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.